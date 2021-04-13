Meghan Markle: her absence from Philip’s funeral is controversial!

For Prince Philip’s funeral on 17 April, Meghan Markle will not join the British royal family in the UK.

On April 17, all members of the British royal family will gather for the funeral of Prince Philip. Meghan Markle will remain in the United States.

MEGHAN MARKLE: HER TRIBUTE TO PHILIP MORE THAN SIMPLISTIC

The death of Prince Philip upsets the British royal family. The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle on Friday 9 April.

Since then, tributes from Windsor members have poured in on social media. Thus, all of them expressed their sorrow. Starting with his grandson William, and his wife Kate Middleton.

First, the Cambridges revealed two photos of him on their Instagram and Twitter accounts. Then George’s father, Charlotte, and Louis wrote him a very moving text.

“My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service to his country and the Commonwealth, to his wife and queen, and to our family,” he said at first.

Meghan Markle’s brother-in-law added: “I feel lucky to have not only had her example to guide me. But also its lasting presence in my own adult life. »

“Both in good times and in the most difficult days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to know my grandfather and for the kindness, he showed her. »

Thus, the whole world was moved by his beautiful message. Meghan Markle and Harry, on the other hand, haven’t done so much. “Thank you for your dedication… We will miss you very much,” they wrote.

SHE’S “TOO PREGNANT” TO COME

Indeed, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not deigned to dwell on the death of Prince Philip. So they were content with this short message, unveiled on their website Archewell.

So, since that simple message, everyone was wondering. Will little Archie’s parents, who are expecting their second child, be present at Prince Philip’s funeral?

For Meghan Markle, the answer is no! And for good reason, the former Hollywood star can’t afford to fly in her current state.

So it’s on “medical recommendation” that she won’t join the bereaved royal family. However, the young woman did “everything she could” to make it to the UK.

So you have to believe that the actress can not take risks. First of all, we must not forget that she is already 40 years old. Pregnancy at this age should be watched!

But besides, Meghan Markle suffered a miscarriage a few months ago. If she lost that child, the former Suits star wouldn’t get over it!