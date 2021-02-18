Meghan Markle: her father Thomas reacts to the announcement of her pregnancy!

For the first time, Meghan Markle’s father reacts to the announcement of her pregnancy with a message full of innuendo.

Since the announcement of Meghan Markle’s pregnancy, reactions have been pouring in. Her father, Thomas Markle, sent her a message full of innuendo to congratulate her.

In Meghan Markle’sentourage, reactions are expected with the greatest impatience! And for good reason, the former Suits actress has announced her second pregnancy.

Thus, the former Duchess of Sussex waited for Valentine’s Day to share the most beautiful news. “We confirm that Archie will soon become a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thrilled to be expecting their second child. »

So, to accompany the announcement, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had also shared an adorable photo. So you could see both parents lying on the grass.

The ex-actress is totally elongated and let’s appear her big baby bump. He, seated, looks at her with a lot of love in his eyes. How cute!

So, since that announcement, the reactions are pouring in. Everyone, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, congratulated them on the arrival of their second baby.

All but three people. Kate Middleton, Prince William and… Thomas Markle. Until then, the young woman’s father preferred to remain silent.

In the end, he couldn’t resist for very long! So, Thomas Markle issued a statement full of innuendo for his daughter.

MEGHAN MARKLE: HER FATHER IS DESPERATE

Indeed, Thomas Markle did not write this message at random. He hopes Meghan Markle will finally forgive her and bury the hatchet.

So we can read the message: “I wish Meghan and Harry a successful delivery and a healthy baby,” he wrote.

Before sending a clear and desperate message to the mother-to-be: “I hope that one day I can get to know my grandchildren.”

As a reminder, Meghan Markle’s father doesn’t know her first child. In fact, the former actress had refused to let him attend his baptism.

Then, through the media, he had expressed his dismay. “I was an altar servant at 12, an experienced member of the Queen’s Church at 14, and Archie is my new grandson.”

“Of course I would have liked to have been there for the blessing, wishing Archie and his parent’s health and happiness.” But it must be believed that Prince Harry’s wife didn’t care about her call of the foot!

On the occasion of the Megxit, it must be said that Thomas Markle had not been very kind to them: “When they married, they committed themselves to be part of the royal family and representing it.”

“It would be stupid for them not to. It is one of the greatest institutions of all time. They destroy it, depreciate it, make it shabby… They shouldn’t be doing that. »

So it seems that the birth of the next Royal Bab there does not help each other. The animosity could only persist. And to his greatest despair!