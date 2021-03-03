Meghan Markle: her interview with Oprah soon to be deprogrammed?

Will former Duchess Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey be canceled? We’ll give you more details.

Meghan Markle’s interview with Is Oprah going to be deprogrammed?

Next Sunday, March 7, CBS plans to broadcast an exclusive interview with the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The former princely couple will answer questions from the queen of taboo-free interviews, Oprah Winfrey.

This weekend we discovered footage of the long-awaited interview. On the program: two hours of the interview during which Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confide in an open heart.

Archie’s two parents took advantage of this interview with Oprah to review their departure from the royal family. Prince Harry says his fear of “history repeating itself” motivated him to leave his country.

He recalls the media harassment that his mother endured for years. It must be said that the death of Lady Di at the age of 36 in a car accident, pursued by paparazzi has left its mark on the whole world.

Meghan Markle’s husband will also talk about her childhood in the royal family. Before ending his new life in the United States.

The couple set sail last year to settle in California. Today, the 36-year-old, who will soon be a dad for the second time, is very happy.

He even said he was relieved to have moved away from the Crown. We, therefore, expect an interview full of confidence. Finally, if it is not deprogrammed!

WILL MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY’S INTERVIEW BE BROADCAST?

The teaser of this long-awaited interview does not really reassure members of the royal family. Indeed, the few images already revealed make the Crown cringe.

But the American channel may well deprogram the interview with Meghan Markle and Harry. Yes, I did. According to the Media Outlet Mirror, CBS bosses are increasingly thinking about this option.

Thus, the chain could postpone the interview. The reason? Prince Philip’s condition. “CBS got millions of dollars worth of publicity around the interview. But bosses are aware of the subject’s delicacy with regard to the health of the Duke of Edinburgh. A source told the tabloid.

Still, the chain maintains that it has “no loyalty to the royal family.” But broadcasting the interview with Meghan Markle and Harry, if Prince Philip’s health deteriorated, would be disrespectful and insensitive. Unsurprisingly!

“The broadcast of this interview would be tantamount to setting off a diplomatic bombshell.” according to CBS’s big bosses. Prince Philip has been in the hospital for almost 15 days with an infection.

Buckingham Palace also said the 99-year-old already had heart problems. That’s all it is! Case to follow very closely.