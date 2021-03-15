Meghan Markle: her mother’s shocking remarks about her life in England!

Very close to her mother, Meghan Markle was shocked by her remarks during her visit to England in 2019.

By emancipating themselves, Meghan Markle and Harry have created a real upheaval in England. The Sussex decided to leave the royal family for sunnier areas. The young woman even got close to her mother.

Initially, the couple immigrated to Canada. But they soon realized that their happiness could only be in the United States.

From now on, it is from the upscale hills of Montecito that the couple has been living for almost a year. A decision that did not enchant the royal family, which gives them no news.

On 19 February, the Queen officially announced the loss of the Royal titles and patronage of the Sussex. The couple is now free, much to The delight of Meghan Markle.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7, Meghan Markle made shocking confidences about why she left for Los Angeles. She notably evoked her mother.

As a reminder, she is a renowned yoga teacher in LA. She recalled her visit to England in 2019 and the harsh words she had towards Meghan Markle.

MEGHAN MARKLE’S MOM, NOT TENDER WITH HER DAUGHTER

During the interview, Meghan Markle said she had “suicidal thoughts” while living at Frogmore Cottage. Just that…

The young woman told Oprah Winfrey that she had “real and frightening and constant thoughts.” The actress then went back to what her mom told her.

In the summer of 2019, her mother Doria Ragland came to visit her daughter. As Omid Scobie, a royal family specialist for Harper’s Bazaar magazine, reports, Archie’s grandmother said she was worried about her daughter.

“You’re stuck here,” Doria Ragland was quoted as she discovered the new life of her daughter Meghan Markle. Very strong words, which allowed Harry’s wife to realize that she was out of place here.

The American actress has repeatedly mentioned that she does not feel like she belongs in England. Deprived of her passport, keys, and driver’s license, the young woman was living under duress. It’s hard.

So she had to justify everything to the royal family. So she told Harry about her living conditions that she couldn’t stand anymore, so Harry made a big decision for the couple’s needs.

“Meghan was forced to surrender her license for safety reasons. So if she went out alone, she wouldn’t have been protected,” said royal author Robert Lacey.

Since returning to her native Los Angeles, Meghan Markle has been alive again. Open and generous, she does not hesitate to give her time to others through several associations. And she spends time with her mother.