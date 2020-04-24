Meghan Markle in Hollywood : his secret plan for Angelina Jolie

Freshly back to Los Angeles, Meghan Markle looking for new friends and not least !

Finally free ! March 31, 2020 sounded the death knell of the renewal for Meghan Markle : the Megxit was finally official. Since then, the family moved from Canada to the Usa and lives for the moment in Los Angeles, in the United States.

California, a state that the actress 38-year-old well knows. His mother, a yoga teacher lives there, Meghan has lived many years, it is even in Los Angeles where she was born. A place so perfect to start again on the right foot and Meghan Markle doesn’t drag. After you have signed a contract with the giant Disney, the actress is no shortage of projects.

According to the media australian New Idea, the actress trying to get closer to Angelina Jolie. Who better to support Meghan Markle as a big american star admired as much for his life, his career, his commitment to charity ? In fact, the two women seem to have a lot of common interests. A source reveals “this is not a secret that Meghan wants to become like Angelina in a few years, just as it is inspired by Princess Diana. She has so much respect for Angelina and all that she has accomplished both personally and professionally.”

An admiration shared that the source close to the two actresses confirmed : “Angelina has long hoped to find a friend in Los Angeles, and Meghan seems to be the best option.” The two women have already encountered several times, “they have a connection to (ip)” concluded she. Friendship to follow !

A containment in the United States

Meghan Markle and prince Harry have moved into a luxurious californian villa. Stone walls, large kitchen, multiple bedrooms, beautiful garden with swimming pool and sun beds.. enough To spend a containment pleasant. Prince Harry lives beautiful moments in the United States, what was dreaming of his mother, Princess Diana.

