Meghan Markle is accused of being jealous of members of the royal family

Royal author Angela Levin revealed the extent of the alleged jealousy that was brewing between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal fold.

In the wake of the Megxit, and the coldness that Meghan Markle has been giving the royal family, an expert has come forward to accuse the Duchess of harboring jealous ideas against the royal fold.

This claim was presented to the Express newspaper by real author Angela Levin, during one of her recent interviews with TalkRadio. During this, he revealed the extent of the alleged jealousy that was brewing between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.

Ms. Levin explained how, based on her previous observations, Meghan Markle was often jealous of other members of the royal family and began to wish for success with her personal displays of “self-improvement.”

“I think there may be a lot of people telling you something, but if you don’t have instinct, you are at a great disadvantage and I think that’s a problem.”

“I also think that Meghan is based on overcoming, winning, and jealous that other people have something and she has to triumph over that.”

That is not to say that Ms. Levin just has a bad opinion of Meghan Markle, “Meghan has many talents, she is a very bright woman and speaks well.”

She concluded by saying: “But she has the desire to be number one in every possible area. He is wrong because he does not understand the rest of us or what we think. Meghan still has her posse of people who think she’s wonderful, but I think they’re getting smaller and younger. “