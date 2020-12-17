CELEBRITIES

MEGHAN MARKLE MELTS TO HARRY’S “PODCAST VOICE” BY PRESENTING THEIR NEW PROJECT

Posted on

He is certainly biased, but according to Meghan MarkleHarry’s voice (who no longer wants to be called a prince ) is to be heard!

Spotify has recently announced a partnership with Archewell Audio, the production house opened by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex through which they will make a podcast.

The complete series will arrive in 2021 but a special episode will soon be released for the holidays. The two have prepared a trailer in which they explain what we can expect from their program: ” One of the things my husband and I have always talked about is our passion for meeting people and hearing their stories – she begins – No matter what it is. the story, they usually offer you a way to understand where the other person is coming from and at the same time remind you, in a certain way, a story of yourself. “

” And this is what this project is about – he intervenes – highlighting perspectives and voices that you may not have heard before and finding what we have in common “.

Among these more serious parts, there are two lighter ones in which Meghan Markle is raving about her husband’s voice.

” You say it because I think it sounds very nice with your accent, ” she asks at first. And at the end of the trailer, he exclaims: ” He has a podcast voice! “.

You can hear it all here:

