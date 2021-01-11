Meghan Markle misses out on being a British citizen

Prince Harry’s wife has spent more time outside the UK than allowed by British law.

Meghan Markle, who married Prince Harry in May 2018 at Windsor Castle, originally intended to become a citizen of the United Kingdom but was asked to live there for a minimum of three years before applying for citizenship. and legally qualify for a British passport, the Daily Mail reported.

But things changed and Meghan did not meet the requirement to spend less than 270 days outside the UK since moving to London on November 21, 2017. Now she would have to return to start the process again.

He was never in a hurry to obtain citizenship, so he is now in this position.

According to the Daily Mail, Home Office guidelines detail that Meghan has legal permission to become a citizen due to her marriage to Prince Harry.

“The legal requirements that you must meet before applying are ‘that: you are 18 years of age or older when you apply, you are married or the civil partner of a British citizen on the date of application, you have lived in the UK for a minimum of 3 years before applying – you are in your right mind so you understand the step you are taking, can communicate in English (or Welsh or Scottish Gaelic) to an acceptable degree, have sufficient knowledge about life in the UK and be of good character. ‘

But when the Royals moved to Canada, and then California, everything changed, despite the fact that she had become a permanent resident of the United Kingdom when she married.