Meghan Markle on the point of work with Jennifer Aniston ?

Notice to fans of the series ! Meghan Markle and Jennifer Aniston wish to meet to collaborate in sun future project !

Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have moved, everything has to change ! In effect, they have left their duties to royal. They are now living in Canada. The beautiful brunette can therefore reconnect with the cinema ! MCE TV tells you more !

Two of the stars of the series in a future collaboration ?

Meghan Markle has regained her freedom, and she’ll enjoy it ! Indeed, if the young mother has left Buckingham it is also to be able to go back and play in Hollywood ! Jennifer Aniston has figured this out ! She wants to meet her ! The two celebrities should soon see to talk about a future project together. Of what to delight the fans of the series !

Radar Online has unveiled an anonymous source, that” Jen has a lot of admiration for Meghan and worshipped her in Suits. ” and adds:” It is open to a possible collaboration. Especially now that Meghan is back in the world of entertainment. ” The two american actresses are expected to meet by the beginning of the summer !

Jennifer Aniston wants to start a project with Meghan Markle !

The source continued :” Jen will be in Canada in June or July for a shoot, if all goes well. They will have plenty of opportunities to see when Meghan and Harry will be in town. They were in a hurry to meet. ” Are we gonna see Meghan Markle in ” The Morning Show ? With this series, Jennifer Aniston has received a SAG Award for best actress in a drama series. It has also been the opportunity to see Brad Pitt !

For the moment, the wife of the Prince Harry has not validated any rumor for a return on the screens. On the other hand, we know that Meghan Markle and Disney have signed a contract. It is going to give his voice to a protagonist. Even if their discussion does not give nothing, Meghan, and Jennifer will still be able to become friends !

