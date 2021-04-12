Meghan Markle: Philip’s funeral looks terrible for Harry!

Prince Philip’s funeral is shaping up to be a very complicated one for Harry. Meghan Markle’s husband will have to travel to England alone.

Harry will have to travel to England to gather at the grave of his grandfather, Prince Philip. Meghan Markle’s husband is going to have a particularly complicated time.

MEGHAN MARKLE’S HUSBAND TO GO TO PHILIP’S FUNERAL ON HIS OWN

The coming weeks are shaping up to be a very complicated one for Meghan Markle’s husband Harry. On Friday, April 9, the world learned of the disappearance of 99-year-old Prince Philip.

As revealed by the Daily Mail, the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral will take place on Saturday 17 April. They will take place in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Harry will have to go to England alone in order to be with his family. Meghan Markle is several months pregnant and will not be able to make the trip.

William and Harry, follow on foot the funeral convoy of the Duke of Edinburgh. The two brothers, who lost their mother very young, are therefore likely to be very distressed.

Indeed, on August 31, 1997, the two brothers, who were only 15 and 12 years old, buried their mother in front of a bereaved nation. A terrible ordeal that deeply marked William and Meghan Markle’s husband.

In a report on Diana on the BBC, William said: “This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, this walk.” He added: “I felt like she was almost walking by our side to help us get there.” Harry will have to face death without the support of Meghan Markle.

HARRY GOES TO PRINCE PHILIP’S FUNERAL ALONE

As revealed by the Daily Mail, Archie’s father will make the trip to the UK on his own. His wife, several months pregnant, needs to rest.

After having a miscarriage late last year, the Duchess of Sussex wants to rest. His doctors also forbade him to fly.

Meghan Markle, who has been out of the monarchy for a year, doesn’t want to hear from her husband’s family anymore. On March 7, she gave heartbreaking testimony about her experience with the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle reflected on her previous suicidal thoughts. Her “second family” had refused to let her tell a practitioner.

And that’s not all. The young woman had also returned to the racism she suffered in the Royal Family before leaving England.

Meghan Markle told Ophrah Winfrey that a relative of the family questioned Archie’s skin color when she had not yet given birth.

Harry will join his family in the next few days without his wife. “Meghan, who is expecting a little girl, is waiting for her doctors to hear from her doctors to see if she is coming back,” said Stéphane Bern, an expert in royalty.

If Meghan Markle gets the green light to travel, it could mean “soup with a grimace in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor,” he said on the radio