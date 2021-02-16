Meghan Markle pregnant with her second child!

Rose notebook! Meghan Markle and Harry have just announced that they are expecting a new child, a little brother or sister for Archie.

So that’s good news! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will become parents for the second time.

While rumors had been circulating for a few weeks about it, it is now official. Meghan Markle is pregnant.

And this was officially announced on Valentine’s Day: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thrilled to be expecting their second child,” said a spokesperson for the couple, as reported by People magazine.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, of whom Harry is the grandson, her father Prince Charles, and the royal “whole family” are “delighted and wish them all the best.

Photographer Misan Harriman, described as a friend of Meghan Markle and Harry, also tweeted a black and white photo. Thus, we see the couple, all smiles, sitting at the foot of a tree.

« Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story that was beginning, and my friend, I am honored to see her grow up. Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for this joyous news! he wrote in the caption. Oh, that’s lovely!

Moreover, this photo is an opportunity for Internet users to discover the beautiful baby bump of the young woman. And the least we can say is that she is already advanced in her pregnancy!

As a reminder, in November 2020, the latter had revealed, in an essay published in the New York Times, that she had experienced a miscarriage during the month of July. So we wish them all the best this time!

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY ARE ALREADY PARENTS!

As you know, Meghan Markle and Harry already have a little boy. Indeed, little Archie was born in July 2019. The latter will discover the joy of being a big brother. Yippee!

This is all the more good news given that the couple and their baby had a strange year in the United States in 2020.

So let’s not forget that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seceded from the royal family. So they broke with the tradition that forbids members of the royal family to give their opinion.

This is an opportunity to engage on many terrains. Like the fight against racism or President Trump, for example!

Even better, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a video last September urging Americans to vote and “reject hate speech.” Wow!

Anyway, we wish them to fully develop with this second baby. Case to follow then!