Meghan Markle: proof of her lie about her marriage to Harry!

According to media reports, Meghan Markle and Harry’s wedding did not take place 3 days before the real ceremony as they are so ad.

Meghan Markle has made revelations about her marriage. And since then, the world has been staring at the young woman.

On March 7, 2021, the long-awaited interview with Meghan Markle and her husband took place. And the couple surprised the world with their unexpected revelations.

Even Oprah Winfrey found it hard to believe the Duchess of Sussex. And indeed, Prince Harry confirmed his wife’s comments.

Since that interview, the entire royal family has been in turmoil. And especially with regard to the accusations of racism against them.

Indeed, Meghan Markle’s husband confessed to having had a discussion with a family member about her son’s skin color. Information that shook the crown of England.

However, the couple did not give names so as not to harm them. But that hasn’t stopped users from giving their opinions on social networks.

But there was another revelation that caused a sensation. His marriage broadcast on television and watched by the whole world was not their first marriage.

Indeed, the couple actually got married 3 days before the official ceremony. “No one knows,” she said.

And Archie’s mom explained all the details of her private ceremony.

MEGHAN MARKLE REVEALS SHE GOT MARRIED BEFORE THE OFFICIAL CEREMONY

It was the news that shocked viewers. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are believed to have married in secret. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revealed that this union was presided over by the Archbishop of Canterbury and without witnesses.

Meghan Markle explained to Oprah Winfrey: “Listen to this whole show, it’s for the world. But we want something that belongs to us.”

But the British media are convinced that his words are false. The Daily Mail explains: “Harry and Meghan’s claim that they married in secret was destroyed by their own marriage certificate.”

Indeed, their marriage certificate, which had remained confidential, has just been revealed in the open. And it proves that they were married on May 19, 2018, in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle.

A ceremony attended by recorded witnesses such as Prince Charles and the bride’s mother, Doria Ragland. According to the sources quoted in the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle wanted to have the rehearsals of the marriage recorded as a real act.

This is impossible, as Nottingham Cottage is not a permitted place to get married. And there were no witnesses enough to validate the marriage. The certificate that the American actress possesses would therefore be a certificate of vows but no official marriage.