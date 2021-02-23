Meghan Markle: Queen Elizabeth II can finally move on!

It’s been more than a year since Meghan Markle and Harry left England. Queen Elizabeth II is glad to be done with Megxit.

Queen Elizabeth II doesn’t want to hear about Megxit anymore. More than a year ago, Meghan Markle and Harry were the targets of much criticism. Archie’s parents made a decision and chose to turn their backs on the royal family. As a result, they left the UNITED Kingdom and now live in the United States.

The former Suits actress feels freer than ever and can take control of her career. For his part, Harry seems to be living a peaceful life in his beautiful villa in California. In fact, the two stars will soon welcome their second child and are delighted.

Yet the Megxit has made a lot of noise in recent months. Queen Elizabeth II was the first to be saddened to be unsealed at the thought of not being able to see Harry. She has therefore had a very bad experience with her grandson’s departure and finds it very difficult to forgive him. In fact, she took some steps and asked them not to be called “Highnesses”.

Not long ago, the Queen took other steps. Indeed, for this year 2021, she did not include Meghan Markle and Harry among the “seven magnificent”. Archie’s parents no longer represented the monarchy in the United Kingdom and were also given up some of their royal titles.

To make it clear, Queen Elizabeth II contacted Harry and Meghan Markle. She asked them to part with some of their titles, but also with their obligations in the royal family. In doing so, the Queen no longer wants to hear about megxit and therefore closes this story. A way for her to turn the page.

“Following conversations with the Duke, the Queen confirmed that by moving away from the work of the royal family, it is not possible for him to continue to assume the responsibilities and duties that accompany a life of public service,” Closer said.

Elizabeth II will be able to mourn the departure of Meghan Markle and Harry. Now everything is clear between them and the break with the royal family is final. “She now considers the case closed, “a source close to the royalty told The Mirror. Nevertheless, the Queen of England has been very strict with them in the past.

Harry’s grandmother has not always been kind to her grandson. Indeed, she could not bear that they still represent the royal family while living in the United States after the Megxit. “You work for the monarchy, the monarchy doesn’t work for you,” she was quoted as saying. At least now everything is clear between them.