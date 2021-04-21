Meghan Markle ready to call her daughter Lily in tribute to the Queen?

Meghan Markle will soon give birth and fans think the couple will call their daughter Lily, in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan Markle is a few months away from giving birth and rumors about her future daughter’s name are already circulating.

QUEEN INSPIRES COUPLE FOR BABY’S FIRST NAME

Fans already have their own idea about the name of Meghan Markle’s little girl. They think the couple will choose the first name to pay tribute to a member of the royal family.

And this person is none other than Queen Elizabeth II. Indeed, his relatives nickname his majesty by a diminutive of his first name, “Lilibet”.

As a baby, the queen was unable to pronounce her first name. The Queen’s parents and grandparents kept this adorable nickname.

It turns out that Queen Elizabeth’s father also adopted this nickname. George VI reportedly said the following words: “Lilibet is my pride. Margaret is my joy.”

And in her youth as a princess, Elizabeth often signed her letters by her nickname. A habit that has remained in the heart of Buckingham Palace so. And in Meghan Markle’s mind, then.

And today, no member of the royal family called his child Lilibet. This means the way is clear for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

And for good reason, Meghan Markle is about to give birth. And the end is scheduled for June! One thing is for sure, fans can’t wait to find out the name of this baby.

DID MEGHAN MARKLE GIVE A CLUE ABOUT HER DAUGHTER’S FIRST NAME?

According to Cosmopolitan magazine, fans of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared their prediction on Twitter and Reddit. And there’s a name that everyone agrees: Lily

One user wrote: “I don’t know how the relationship between the family is, but Lily would be a nice way to honor the queen. And for good reason, Lily is Lilibet’s diminutive.

Another user confirms: “I read somewhere a prediction that they could use Lily for the Queen because of her childhood nickname Lilibet.”

But other Internet users are certain, Meghan Markle will call her daughter Lily, and she even gave a clue. Indeed, the latter’s wedding bouquet was made of thrush.

This might seem innocuous to some, but not for others. Because thrush is called “lily of the valley.”

One thing is for sure, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to put the controversies aside. And wish to live their family life away from the scandals of the British crown.

It remains to be seen whether Meghan Markle and Harry will choose a family name for their daughter. Or if they want to cut ties for good with the British family.