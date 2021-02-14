Meghan Markle ready to embark on a political career?

Since the Megxit, Meghan Markle would be thinking about getting into politics. The former actress would be dethroning to get there.

Will Meghan Markle eventually enter politics? Her entourage thinks he’s hard as iron. New evidence leads them to think that it could soon jump.

For the past few months, the rumor has been circulating on the web. So it is said that Meghan Markle would like to enter politics. In fact, it would be for this reason that she would have left the royal family.

However, the information was not confirmed by the principal concerned. But her relatives continue to believe him. As proof, our colleagues at The Express have just reported the pros of Mike Trujillo, a prominent Democratic strategist.

So he assures that Archie’s mother is about to “put a foot in the water”. Better yet, he predicts it won’t be long before Prince Harry’s wife decides to enter the political arena.

That’s not all! The same source assures The Times that Meghan Markle is scrambling to get her way. “She is doing everything that is appropriate and permissible, given her new position, to get her foot in the water as quickly as possible.”

“And once your toe is in the water, your whole foot is in it. So next time, you enter the knee. So you’re really into it,” he adds.

In fact, Mike Trujillo believes that the foundation of the former actress and her husband was not created for nothing. Quite the opposite! According to him, it would be a springboard to politics.

MEGHAN MARKLE IS INSPIRED BY AN ACTOR

Thus, Meghan Markle would gradually embark on this path. Her career, moreover, bears an uncanny resemblance to that of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Yes, the actor had also created a charitable foundation. Thus, the film producer had been able to make a name for himself in politics. At least that’s what Mike Trujillo said.

“Before running for governor, he had a large after-school foundation that encouraged the opening of clubs after school. It was called Arnold’s All-Stars,” he recalled.

Before clarifying: “He used this as a way to talk about the need for tutoring and after-school care.” The Democratic strategist added, “Really easy things. That’s what introduced him to politics. »

And the least we can say is that the comedian is not the only one who has done so! So Meghan Markle could draw inspiration from the careers of other stars.

“Everything she does is similar to what other people did before running for office,” Trujillo says. For now, however, we will have to be patient. The main interested party is simply testing the ground…