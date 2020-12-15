Meghan Markle receives criticism for new video

The criticisms focused more than on the content of the video, the fact that she had abandoned the royal family.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had decided to retire as high-ranking members of the royal family in March, they have been making several public appearances, which does not sit well with some.

In Meghan’s last appearance on CNN, she delivered an emotional speech to honor those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the video, she appeared to be filming in the garden of her and Harry’s residence in Montecito in California.

Wearing a simple nude dress, some eye makeup, and plum-colored lips, she praised “the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in difficult times.”

“We saw communities standing up and taking action. When the children’s lunch programs stopped, we watched our neighbors make sure those children were getting the nutrition they need, ”he said.

“And when the immunosuppressed or the most vulnerable could not leave their homes, we, as a community, showed up to bring the food they needed to their doors.”

While many extended their support for Meghan, others criticized her and expressed confusion over whether she still has a royal title.

One Twitter user wrote: “She is no longer a Duchess!”

Another wrote: “But she’s no longer a duchess, is she?”

Another user lashed out at Meghan for walking away from the royal family just to be the center of attention.

“For someone who wanted privacy, we are seeing it more than when she was ‘working’. Enough is enough, ”the user wrote.