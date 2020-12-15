CELEBRITIES

Meghan Markle receives criticism for new video

Posted on

The criticisms focused more than on the content of the video, the fact that she had abandoned the royal family.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had decided to retire as high-ranking members of the royal family in March, they have been making several public appearances, which does not sit well with some.

In Meghan’s last appearance on CNN, she delivered an emotional speech to honor those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the video, she appeared to be filming in the garden of her and Harry’s residence in Montecito in California.

Wearing a simple nude dress, some eye makeup, and plum-colored lips, she praised “the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in difficult times.”

“We saw communities standing up and taking action. When the children’s lunch programs stopped, we watched our neighbors make sure those children were getting the nutrition they need, ”he said.

“And when the immunosuppressed or the most vulnerable could not leave their homes, we, as a community, showed up to bring the food they needed to their doors.”

While many extended their support for Meghan, others criticized her and expressed confusion over whether she still has a royal title.

One Twitter user wrote: “She is no longer a Duchess!”

Another wrote: “But she’s no longer a duchess, is she?”

Another user lashed out at Meghan for walking away from the royal family just to be the center of attention.

“For someone who wanted privacy, we are seeing it more than when she was ‘working’. Enough is enough, ”the user wrote.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.9K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.5K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.5K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.0K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.7K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.2K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.2K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.7K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.1K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top