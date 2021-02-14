Meghan Markle rejected by Kate Middleton in the past?

In the past, Kate Middleton would have totally rejected Meghan Markle. The former Duchess of Sussex would have lived it badly.

A few years ago, Meghan Markle hoped to become very close-knit with Kate Middleton. Prince William’s wife would not have shared her intention and even rejected it.

We don’t tell you that. Between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, the agreement is not in the right place. It must be said that the duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge are at odds with each other.

The two brothers, William and Harry, could not fall under the spell of women as different as each other! However, it is to be believed that the former actress still thought she would be able to become friends with her sister-in-law.

But George’s mother, Charlotte, and Louis would not have had the same intention as her. At least that’s what Jennifer Saayeng explained in the shock biopic Meghan and Harry: The New Revelations, before being narrated by The Express.

“It has been reported that Meghan wanted a strong and close relationship with her sister-in-law,” she told Channel 5 cameras. Before taking an interest in Finding Freedom, which chronicles the Sussex time in the royal family.

“The book details that Meghan Markle really hoped Kate would contact her,” says Jennifer Saying. He wanted the Duchess to help her become a person married to the institution. To no avail. “But the offer never materialized,” she adds.

MEGHAN MARKLE “TOOK IT FOR HERSELF”

So why didn’t Kate Middleton want to be so friends with Meghan Markle? According to Jennifer Saayeng, the reason is very simple.

« Kate felt they didn’t have much in common,” she says, still in the biopic about Archie’s parents. The only thing they have in common? “The fact that they lived at Kensington Palace.” No more, no less!

Then it is the editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair, Katie Nicholl, who wants to give other explanations. “So even if Meghan could expect Kate to sit down and show her the ropes, maybe it was an unrealistic expectation.”

It must be said that “the Duchess of Cambridge is a busy woman”, as the journalist recalls. So she thought Kate Middleton didn’t want her: “In short, Meghan took it for herself.”

However, the Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Mirror, Russell Myers, remembers seeing the two women together. For example, the journalist recalled that they saw each other “in the summer of 2019. So, “Kate and Meghan were there with their children”.

But that doesn’t mean Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were hugging each other in front of the cameras. And Megxit did not fix the situation. Then they may never get along… To do with time!