Meghan Markle relishes her first win against Associated Newspapers!

Ex-Duchess Meghan Markle wins the first battle in her war against Associated Newspapers! We’ll tell you everything.

Meghan Markle just won a battle against Associated Newspapers!

She wins a battle but not the war. Archie’s young mom can still take a breather.

She has just won her case against Associated Newspapers Limited. You should know that this is the parent company of the British tabloids. Namely The Mail on Sunday or Mail Online.

This Thursday, February 11, Meghan Markle can therefore congratulate herself for having won this first tussle with the British press. The young woman accused the media of having made public a letter addressed to her father.

It, therefore, accuses them of invasions of privacy. Judge Mark Warby, therefore, recognized that the publication of this letter constitutes a violation of the young woman’s privacy.

But the soap opera of this famous letter is still in its infancy! Indeed, the same judge still expressed doubts about the author of the letter.

Thus, the British justice system must look into the matter. Did Meghan Marklewrite this letter by herself?

Or did she call on Jason Knauf, the Former Communications Secretary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? Thus, the latter would be a co-author of the letter that the actress wrote to Thomas Markle, her father.

What can this change for the young mom? We’ll explain everything.

MEGHAN MARKLE: ANOTHER TRIAL PLANNED

While the young woman will not be forced into a legal confrontation with her father, the case does not appear to be closed. Another trial to determine the copyright of this intimate letter will indeed take place.

As explained above, the judge would have doubts about the author of this text which is causing so much ink to flow. So Meghan Markle would not have written it alone but with the help of Jason Knauf.

The latter is also part of the “Palace Four”. It includes Christian Jones, Jason Knauf’s assistant. But also Samantha Cohen, the couple’s former private secretary, and Sara Latham, former communications director.

The four were allegedly involved in the writing of the famous letter from Prince Harry’s wife. They were ready to testify at Meghan Markle’s trial against Associated Newspapers.

But they don’t want to be more involved! Their lawyers defend the fact that they were just doing their job. “They have no interest in assisting any of the parties to the proceedings,” they explain.

It should be noted that the group no longer works for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they decided to leave their royal duties. Isn’t this new trial likely to reignite tensions with the royal family? Case to follow.