Meghan Markle remodels her mansion’s playroom

Meghan Markle has been busy at her home in Santa Barbara remodeling her son Archie Harrison’s playroom, the fruit of her marriage to Prince Harry.

A source said that from 2021 Meghan intends to initiate her son in early stimulation classes, and is very excited to get everything ready.

The Duchess of Sussex’s friend Jessica Mulroney has supported Meghan in decorating and preparing the room with everything the 19-month-old needs to learn.

“Maybe she will choose the Montessori method for Archie,” says the source, according to Ok! Magazine.

In the Montessori teaching method, created by the Italian doctor and educator Maria Montessori (1870-1952), the child is exposed to a clean, orderly and simple environment, all at the height of her hands, which offers her the freedom to develop within its limits and to participate in an interesting and freely chosen work that promotes long periods of concentration that should not be interrupted.

The magazine source also said that Harry and Meghan could not be happier with their new life in America, although there are still conflicts for Harry, who continues to be pressured by the royal family for her return to the UK.

“But Harry is really enjoying the Santa Barbara atmosphere after the move … he was extremely unhappy in Los Angeles, now he feels more confident and happy as a family,” said the source.