Meghan Markle still punished by Queen Elizabeth she stands up to her!

Meghan Markle made a big mistake… Indeed, the Duchess of Sussex has somewhat annoyed Queen Elizabeth II who has just become angry.

Meghan Markle and Harry had to give up their royal prerogatives. Something that of course did not please Queen Elizabeth… The latter had to make her wrath on the couple fall. The Duchess is therefore punished. Even so, she would continue to stand up to her!

There is every reason to believe that Meghan Markle is persona non grata in the royal family. This time, the crown has just taken away from her other prerogatives.

Since her departure with Harry, each of her decisions seems to be watched from afar as well as closely. No wonder the Queen’s relatives sift through her attitude.

Thus, she would have committed an odd and would have frightened the queen herself. As a reminder, she had recently announced her pregnancy as well as an interview with Prince Harry.

The interview that is expected to be released on CBS on March 7. In the meantime, Elizabeth II has decided to make a decision, not least.

From now on, Meghan Markle and her husband will have to abandon all sponsorship in the coming weeks. A new turnaround that only precipitates this divorce between the couple and the Crown.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY SULKED BY QUEEN ELIZABETH II

Relatives of the royal family told Mirror that the Sussex couple risked “losing the patronage” that binds them to the Windsor clan. Never mind: they were already gone for it.

Anyway, Queen Elizabeth didn’t really appreciate the latest events about the couple. In fact, she went on to decide the fate of the “thugs of royalty”.

Between the walls of the palace, it is already rumored that Camila and Charles will inherit one of their patronages. This is the National Theatre, which the former actress wore in 2019.

“There was great excitement when Meghan succeeded the Queen, but her lack of action for the theatre and industry while the health crisis has hurt us with sadness,” a source told Mirror.

So this is not going to make Meghan Markle’s affairs any better. The date appears to be March 31, the effective date of the Duchess’s departure to America alongside Harry.

Speaking of the Duke of Sussex, she could cede her military titles to her enemy brother, William. Although other names are also advanced as successors.

On the other hand, Meghan Markle’s darling could continue to keep her charity. Like Invictus Games, or Sentebale and Well-child.

Only the future will tell us what will happen to Harry and Meghan regarding their honorary titles. As you are often told, this is a matter to follow very closely!