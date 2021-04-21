Meghan Markle supported by royal journalist Omid Scobie!

Meghan Markle sent a wreath of flowers as well as a “handwritten note” for Prince Philip. A gesture appreciated by Omid Scobie.

According to royalty journalist Omid Scobie, Meghan Markle did “her part” at Prince Philip’s funeral.

MEGHAN MARKLE WAS NOT PRESENT

As you probably know, Prince Philip’s funeral took place this weekend. Meghan Markle, like many others, was absent. Indeed, the deceased wanted an intimate ceremony.

In addition, the young pregnant woman did not want to take any risks for her baby. What’s more, she didn’t want to draw attention to herself, especially on a day like this.

« She didn’t want to be the center of attention,” a source close to the Daily Mail told the Daily Mail. Before adding: “Meghan indicated that her priority was to support Harry. She believes that it is in difficult times that the family must come together, put their differences aside and remain united. She said that’s what Prince Philip would have wanted and that she’s willing to forgive and move forward.

But Meghan Markle adored Prince Philip. The Duchess of Sussex still wanted to pay a touching tribute to her… from a distance!

Indeed, she sent a wreath of flowers and a “handwritten note” to St. George’s Chapel.

THE DUCHESS OF SUSSEX IS SUPPORTED BY HER FRIEND OMID SCOBIE

But be careful! This is not just any wreath of flowers. Indeed, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have dotted many symbols such as the national flower of Greece, sea holly in reference to the Royal Marines, or flowers representing eternal love.

In addition, it seems important to note that this wreath of flowers is signed by Willow Crossley. This is the florist hired by the couple for their wedding or the baptism of little Archie.

Of course, the couple’s detractors directly thought that Meghan Markle was giving herself “a very embarrassing publicity stunt”. This is the case of Daniela Elsa, a royal commentator.

It’s enough to make his friend, journalist Omid Scobie, jump, who claims that Meghan Markle “did her part”. And the least we can say is that he doesn’t let go of the case.

So, last Monday, he spoke in the podcast The HeirPod on ABC. He stated loudly that the Duchess did the right thing by sending this wreath and handwritten note. “I think everyone will be very happy with the contribution they have made to all of this,” he added.

As far as Buckingham is concerned, the Palace did not wish to give further information or to comment. As you will have understood, this is a new matter affecting the royal family. ouch!