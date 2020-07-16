Meghan Markle takes the court, the gradient of the decade of the 90’s of Jennifer Aniston in ” Friends “… She has never had hair so long

Since they have taken their distances with the royal family, Meghan Markle and prince Harry are rare. This Tuesday, July 15, Meghan Markle made a comeback as strong as it is unexpected, on the occasion of the summit organized by the foundation Girl Up from 13 to 15 July. It was during a pre-recorded video that will be addressed” young women from all over the world who are not only ready to change the world, but they have already begun to change the world “. Filmed in the portrait, against a light background, the video is elegant. We then discovered that the hair Meghan Markle transformed. During their recent appearances, Meghan Markle took care to tie your hair, thanks to its bun signature, low bun, loose. If this were not the case, she trusted in your blow-dry, wavy or in a ponytail.

Now he has changed his usual hat to display a completely new look. We had become used to the wavy hair succumbs to a blow dry, ultra-glossy and smooth. Your straight hair, layered length XXL. The former actress of Costumes perfect this style with a gradient fill on the front. Strands of different levels, framing his face. What to do echo to the iconic court the gradient of the decade of the 90’s. Has been worn by singers Beyoncé or Anastacia in your time, this style was in effect and has been seen on the heads of Naomi Campbell or Kim Kardashian. This hairstyle is always a reference to the one worn by Jennifer Aniston in Friendswhen your cup” Rachel “this is new in a very long and smooth. Meghan Markle panic on the Canvas. The speculation and questions. There are many people to suspect an installation of hair extensions to show such extremes.

Hair Meghan Markle

Adept at smoothing permanent, Meghan Markle line twisting your hairstyles according to your mood. After the birth of little Archie, Meghan Markle rarely appeared with the loose hair. Murmured the old actress of Costumes, I had to fight against the loss of hair, known by many women as a result of pregnancy. Meghan Markle would have then had to resort to the installation of hair extensions in order to gain in density and length. Was exhibited during the summer of 2019 with a sublime and long hair that is rarely seen.

Jennifer Aniston shows of long hair in Friends ©Allociné

Meghan Markle and his new hair cut ©Twitter

Also discover : Meghan Markle : hairdresser hidden reveals his identity and the secret behind her hairstyle of the most emblematic of the