Meghan Markle : the secrets of his sublime wedding dress

It was one of the best kept secrets of the United Kingdom. Its unveiling took place on may 19, 2018, in the chapel of St. George of Windsor castle. On this day – new surprising photographs have been released – Meghan Markle and prince Harry have said yes in front of millions of viewers and a cheering crowd. The former actress of Suitssublime, has opted for a wedding dress designed by Clare Waight Keller, then artistic director of Givenchy. After several months of rumours and paris, the future duchess of Sussex is a creation of sleek silk, close to the body, with three-quarter sleeves and a collar boat. A realization that some have compared to the wedding dress worn by Jennifer Lopez in the movie The Wedding Planner (A wedding is too perfect – Editor’s NOTE).

When he left Givenchy in April, Clare Waight Keller is back on the manufacturing process of this dress exception. “Two years ago today, I was doing the final adjustments to a dress very secret. So many emotions I have gone through in the months leading up to the big day. A wedding dress is one of the moments in the most exquisite and the most beautiful for a creative“, she wrote on Instagram. As months of work, a friendship develops between the artistic director, and Meghan Markle. “Learn to let go of my emotions and capture the feelings of the person for whom you create allows you to get a very beautiful relationship of trust and intimacy. Over hours of conversations, meetings and research, slowly, all the pieces of this story are assembled“continues Clare Waight Keller.

“Purity and simplicity” have guided the making of the dress Meghan. The british designer has also added the singular elements : the 53 flowers of the Commonwealth. The objective was to create a “narrative around the nature”, but also to bring the signature of Givenchy, and make reference to the history of the French house. “It was obvious that the significance of the event was more important than all the others. This would be a ceremony that was very personal, with a lot of choices that reflect both the heritage of the bride and groombut their way of being unique, welcoming, genuine and generous”, concluded the creative, still affected two years later.

Photo credits : Agence / Bestimage