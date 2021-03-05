Meghan Markle: this amazing nickname she gives to the royal family!

Meghan Markle would not call the British royal family by their official name. The Duchess of Sussex gives them a nickname!

During her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle used a funny nickname to talk about her in-laws, the Windsors.

It is a nickname that will forever be remembered. Indeed, Meghan Markle does not call the British royal family by its official name, as we might believe.

In fact, the Duchess of Sussex gives her a surprising nickname. Thus, it was during her interview with the pope of interview Oprah Winfrey that she used an original name to talk about the Windsors.

But which one? “The Firm”! So if we translate that nickname into French, we can simply read “the firm.” By definition, it is a big business.

However, Meghan Markle would not be the first person to use it. That is what our British colleagues noticed on Thursday 4 March.

Prince Philip also reportedly called her family “The Firm” when he was a union with Elizabeth II. And for good reason, the Duke of Edinburgh considered him to be part of the Windsors, a company for which each member works.

This is rather different from traditional marriage, after which one feels integrated into a family. No more, no less! Moreover, the sovereign had reminded her grandson and his wife of this rule.

“You work for the monarchy, the monarchy doesn’t work for you,” she reportedly told them. And for good reason, little Archie’s parents had told him of their personal desires. After all, they never hid them.

MEGHAN MARKLE USES FIRM WORDS

Thus, Meghan Markle is not tender with the royal family. And the least we can say is that she does not intend to spare her in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

And for good reason, it gives another term, well known at Buckingham Palace, to refer to the institution. Namely, the nickname “cabinet.” That’s all it is!

One thing is certain: the woman who is expecting her second child does not take off. In fact, the Duchess of Sussex accuses the royal family of harboring a number of “lies” about her couple.

“I don’t know how they would expect that after all this time, we would just remain silent if there is an active role that the firm plays in perpetuating lies about us.”

That’s what Meghan Markle denounced during the interview. Namely, this event was negotiated at several thousand pounds. Silence is golden. Yes, but not always!

For her part, Queen Elizabeth II would be delighted if her grandson and his wife found happiness elsewhere. Although this interview, which will be broadcast on March 7, may well make it jump. Case to follow…