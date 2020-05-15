Meghan Markle : this revelation that can make us fear the worst to Elizabeth II

While the Megxit will soon be the subject of a book explosive which was attended by the prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it is found that the latter was holding a newspaper when she lived in the United Kingdom. A detail that has something to scare Elizabeth II, since it could serve as the basis for a book.

Meghan Markle will come out of the old folders ? While they have left their duties to royal and renounced their privileges crowned last march, prince Harry and his wife will soon be the subject of a book explosive, which narrate the underside of the Megxit. A book in which they have participated themselves by entrusting their version of the facts on this decision, which has rocked the british monarchy. But that might only be the first of a long series of books of revelations ? In fact, as reported by a friend of the duchess of Sussex, it is found that the latter owned a newspaper when she lived in the United Kingdom. And it could give some ideas to the owner.

As stated in the Daily Mailsuch a document could form the basis of a chronicle in the first person of the extraordinary journey of Meghan Markle, who has gone from american actress to be an active member of the british royal family after her marriage with prince Harry. A possibility that intrigues, somewhat Andrew Morton, author of Diana : Her True Story and Meghan : Hollywood Princess. “It is a good writer with a nice turn of phrasesays the journalist to the tabloid. Don’t forget that she studied English during her first year at Northwestern College.” He adds that a book written in the first person, and based on his diaries would also offer to Meghan Markle something that she has wanted for a long time : “total control” on what is said on it.

“What she has gone through has nothing of a fairy tale”

Very attached to the idea of being able to say his own truth, particularly in relation to the Megxit, the wife of the prince Harry has already seized the opportunity in Thoroughly Modern Royals : The Real World Of Harry And Meghan to dismantle this reputation “diva demanding” that glues to the skin, and have been since well before his arrival in the british royal family. “I think [Meghan] wants people to feel sorry for her, or at least feel compassion for her and everything she has gone through, which has nothing of a fairy tale”, stated a source at the Daily Mail.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news