Meghan Markle : this revelation that can make us fear the worst to Elizabeth II

While the Megxit will soon be the subject of a book explosive which was attended by the prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it is found that the latter was holding a newspaper when she lived in the United Kingdom. A detail that has something to scare Elizabeth II, since it could serve as the basis for a book.
Meghan Markle will come out of the old folders ? While they have left their duties to royal and renounced their privileges crowned last march, prince Harry and his wife will soon be the subject of a book explosive, which narrate the underside of the Megxit. A book in which they have participated themselves by entrusting their version of the facts on this decision, which has rocked the british monarchy. But that might only be the first of a long series of books of revelations ? In fact, as reported by a friend of the duchess of Sussex, it is found that the latter owned a newspaper when she lived in the United Kingdom. And it could give some ideas to the owner.
As stated in the Daily Mailsuch a document could form the basis of a chronicle in the first person of the extraordinary journey of Meghan Markle, who has gone from american actress to be an active member of the british royal family after her marriage with prince Harry. A possibility that intrigues, somewhat Andrew Morton, author of Diana : Her True Story and Meghan : Hollywood Princess. “It is a good writer with a nice turn of phrasesays the journalist to the tabloid. Don’t forget that she studied English during her first year at Northwestern College.” He adds that a book written in the first person, and based on his diaries would also offer to Meghan Markle something that she has wanted for a long time : “total control” on what is said on it.
“What she has gone through has nothing of a fairy tale”
Very attached to the idea of being able to say his own truth, particularly in relation to the Megxit, the wife of the prince Harry has already seized the opportunity in Thoroughly Modern Royals : The Real World Of Harry And Meghan to dismantle this reputation “diva demanding” that glues to the skin, and have been since well before his arrival in the british royal family. “I think [Meghan] wants people to feel sorry for her, or at least feel compassion for her and everything she has gone through, which has nothing of a fairy tale”, stated a source at the Daily Mail.
Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news
© Agence / Bestimage
2/15 –
Queen Elizabeth II of England, Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex (dressed in Dior Haute Couture by Maria Grazia Chiuri), prince Harry, duke of Sussex – The royal family of England during the parade air of the RAF for the one hundredth anniversary of Buckingham palace in London. On July 10, 2018
© Agence / Bestimage
3/15 –
Prince Harry, duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex attend the festival of music of Mountbatten at the Royal Albert Hall, London, United Kingdom, march 7, 2020.
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
4/15 –
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke of Cambridge waits for the first annual Royal Foundation Forum at Aviva, London, UK, on the 28th February 2018. 28 Feb 2018 Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke of Cambridge waits for the first annual Royal Foundation Forum at Aviva, London, UK, on the 28th February 2018.
© AGENCE / BESTIMAGE
5/15 –
Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex at a reception in Johannesburg on October 2, 2019.
© © Mega / KCS PRESSE
6/15 –
Members of the Royal Family view a flypast and a Bonfire to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force at Buckingham Palace, London, UK, on the 10th July 2018. 10 Jul 2018 Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.
© BESTIMAGE
7/15 –
Catherine Kate Middleton, duchess of Cambridge, prince William, duke of Cambridge, prince Harry, duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, prince Charles, prince of Wales in London on 11 march 2019
© Agence / Bestimage
8/15 –
Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, arrives at the opening of the summit, One Young at the Royal Albert Hall in London on October 22, 2019.
© Agence / Bestimage
9/15 –
Prince Harry, duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, queen Elizabeth II of England – Personalities at the ceremony “Queen’s Young Leaders Awards at Buckingham palace in London on June 26, 2018.
© BESTIMAGE
10/15 –
Kate Catherine Middleton, prince William, duke of Cambridge with prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle at Sandringham on December 25, 2017
© AGENCE / BESTIMAGE
11/15 –
Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, has honoured its first engagement of the year, by going to Canada House in London. On January 7, 2020
© Agence / Bestimage
12/15 –
Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, prince Harry, duke of Sussex, queen Elizabeth II of England – Personalities at the ceremony “Queen’s Young Leaders Awards at Buckingham palace in London on June 26, 2018.
© BESTIMAGE
13/15 –
Prince William, duke of Cambridge, Kate Catherine Middleton, duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and prince Harry at the ceremony for the Commonwealth in the abbey of Westminster, in London, on the 12th of march 2018
© Agence / Bestimage
14/15 –
Prince Harry, duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, participate in a meeting on gender equality with the members of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (of which she is a vice-president) and the summit One Young World at Windsor castle, on 25 October 2019.
© BESTIMAGE
15/15 –
Prince William, duke of Cambridge, prince Harry, duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex), Kate Catherine Middleton, duchess of Cambridge in London on the 11th of November 2018