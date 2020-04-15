Meghan Markle, very close to accepting a proposal explosive that would put the british royal family failed

The dukes of Sussex are installed in the city of Los Angeles since the beginning of the month of march in search of employment opportunities now that queen Elizabeth II will pay more for travel and lifestyle expensive that they carry with their son Archie11 months. It seems Meghan Markle received a offers attractive this would put the british royal family in check. Like Lady Di, the wife of prince Harry would consider giving an interview in which she explains the reasons of his resignation as royal.

Now that they are more senior members of the british royal family, everyone wants to know the secrets of this decision. For this reason, the u.s. television networks are willing to pay what it takes the royal couple to give an interview where they talk about an interview in which they speak without censorship.

According to The Sun, the former american actress and has been attempted by more than a million dollars to pass in front of the cameras and give details about his almost two years as an official member of the Windors since her marriage with Harry in may 2018.

According to media reports referred to above, the interview with Markle would be around his new life in the United States and its projects, but it should also say if the rumors of his consistent differences with her in-laws are true or not.

There are several channels that may bid for the exclusive interview and history. It is said that the the big favourite for the interview is Oprah Winfrey, a close friend of the duchess and her husband. The influential journalist and business woman was one of the guests at the royal wedding, then the baby shower is controversial that Markle has performed in New York with other friends famous such as Amal Clooney and Serena Williams.

Apart from Winfrey, another presenter for the interview of Sussex is the presenter. Ellen DeGeneresalso a close friend of the duchess.

According to the tabloid The Mirror, The duchess of Sussex strongly hope that it can regain the affection and empathy of the public with this interview. In addition, she ensures that she and prince Harry are seriously considering the proposal.

A source has revealed to british media that if the duchess received the sum mentioned by the interview, “she will donate all the money to charity, probably to health services in the English to thank them for their work” in the fight against the sars coronavirus.

If he accepts the offer, Markle will follow the footsteps of his late mother-in-law. It was in 1995 that princess Diana broke the silence in a revealing interview with the BBC journalist Martin Basher; She spoke without fear of his love story failed with prince Charles. It revealed, among other things, that in his marriage, there were always three people referring to the infidelity of the son of queen Elizabeth II and Camilla Parker Bowles, now duchess of Cornwall. This historical interview has blurred the image that royalty british wanted to keep up to this point: that of a united family and without a problem.

Since Meghan Markle and prince Harry have decided to leave the british monarchy, they have had millions of proposals to participate in different projects. At the beginning of the year, the grandson of queen Elizabeth has received a million dollars for her presence at the event JP Morgan to Miami, where he spoke of the mental health and trauma following the death of his mother. During this time, Markle has aired a documentary Disney +.

The dukes of Sussex have not been very well received by Donald Trump. Through his Twitter account, the president clearly indicated that his government I wasn’t going to pay for the millionaire to protect during his residence in the country.