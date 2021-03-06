Meghan Markle very upset with Kate Middleton and Prince Charles!

In front of Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle pulled out the heavy artillery to tackle the Windsors. Notably Prince Charles and Kate Middleton!

Nothing goes between the Sussex and the royal family! During her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle more or less complained about Kate Middleton and Prince Charles’ actions towards her when she was still an active member of the Firm.

Meghan Markle and Harry have had better days! For several months, the couple has been living completely isolated in their pretty villa in Montecito.

Away from the Windsor clan, the Sussex quietly raise their little Archie. Wanting to move forward, Meghan Markle and Harry are doing their utmost to restore their image.

And to do so, they gave an exclusive interview to the pope of the talk show Oprah Winfrey. This long-awaited interview will be broadcast on March 7th. We can’t wait!

Unfortunately for them, this new COM move has greatly annoyed the members of the Firm. It must be said that on the screen, Archie’s parents seem to have indulged without a filter on the underside of the Megxit.

Even if you reveal a few well-kept secrets. So obviously in the English Channel, anger rumbles on.

Also in Oprah Winfrey’s teasing, Meghan Markle pulled out the heavy artillery to restore her truth! According to the Duchess, she was quickly targeted by the tabloids because of… The royal family.

According to him, some members of the Windsors but also their staffs did not hesitate to lie to the press to denigrate it.

MEGHAN MARKLE CHARGES KATE MIDDLETON AND PRINCE CHARLES!

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle has accused Kate Middleton, Prince Charles. But also Camilla Parker Bowles for lying about her.

According to the Duchess, they peddled anyone who wanted to hear her that she would have “a bad temper”. Indeed, the rumor quickly spread a few months before his marriage to Prince Harry in 2018.

Indeed, at the time, English tabloids had claimed that Meghan Markle would have made Kate Middleton cry during the fittings of her wedding dress. For Prince George’s aunt, the flight would necessarily come from “men in grey suits.”

Injured, Meghan Markle is certain that employees of the monarch would also have done everything to harm her. Shocking!

« I don’t know how they would expect that after all this time we could simply keep quiet, if the Firm plays an active role in peddling lies about us, “Archie’s mom said opposite Oprah Winfrey.

Buckingham Palace, for its part, is certainly preparing to retaliate. For the time being, the Sussex interview has not yet been fully revealed.

In the meantime, speculation is rife. But according to some English media, Queen Elizabeth II would be very upset by the Sussex attacks on the Crown.

Just like the Cambridge couple. Atmosphere!