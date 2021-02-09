Meghan Markle wants revenge on her sister after her shock book!

Nothing’s right for Meghan Markle! The Duchess would still have across her throat the release of her half-sister’s life-focused book.

Meghan Markle’s not going to let it happen! Obviously, Archie’s mom is said to be very angry with her half-sister Samantha Markle for releasing a book focused on her past. And the Duchess could also take her pen to restore her image.

You don’t choose your family, it’s not Meghan Markle who will say otherwise. Since the beginning of his relationship with Prince Harry, his relatives have been making headlines. The heights!

His father Thomas Markle or even his half-sister Samantha are also regulars of the TV sets. Excluded from the Duchess’s life, they tell anyone who wants to hear her that she would be totally “selfish” and “manipulative”.

Over time, their explosive statements have also become a business. A few days ago, Samantha Markle caused a buzz on the Web with the release of her explosive book entitled: “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister. A Memoir, Part 1.”

Through its pages, she claims that little Archie’s mother cheated on her ex-husband Trevor Engelson during their marriage to one of the co-stars of the “Suits” saga. Needless to say, this information has been very interesting to Internet users!

Determined, the author also wants to reveal the true face of Meghan Markle! For her part, Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law opted for silence in the face of this media frenzy.

If Prince Harry’s wife wishes to make a good face, she may well return the coin to him in the coming months.

MEGHAN MARKLE COULD WRITE A BOOK TO DELIVER HER TRUTH!

According to Vanity Fair, Meghan Markle doesn’t understand Samantha’s relentless attacks on her. An informant close to Sussex has made rare confidences for the famous media.

“Meghan hasn’t seen Samantha in years so the idea that she’s worried about this book is nonsense,” the anonymous source said. But also: “Meghan barely knows Samantha, they haven’t been seen for almost 20 years.”

However, Prince Charles’ beautiful daughter could soon pull out the heavy artillery to deliver her truth about their relationship. And it could hurt a lot!

“Meghan has received serious proposals to write her own book and she is considering them all,” the informant added. If Meghan Markle seems to want to ignore her half-sister’s literary project, he still scratches her image!

Away from the Windsor clan, Prince George’s aunt has many ideas for bouncing back after the Megxit. And Samantha Markle’s explosive memoirs could jeopardize some of her projects! So, deal to follow you are told.