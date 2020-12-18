Meghan Markle wants to make ‘millions of dollars fast’ with Harry

The Duchess of Sussex’s plans from the beginning was to achieve her “financial independence” with millionaire agreements.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent just two years as a married couple in the royal family and just a few months after their departure for “financial independence” they have achieved multiple millionaire agreements.

The couple has raised about $ 40 million from their multi-year podcast contract (an amount that can grow to $ 1 billion) with Spotify, as well as $ 100 million from Netflix.

While these numbers are shocking, it appears the pair were laying the groundwork long before their true intentions were made public.

During her break on Vancouver Island, Meghan was said to be working on the launch of the American extension of her charity Sussex Royal.

While the Queen later prevented them from using the word “royal” after her departure, Meghan is said to be still linked to the publicist she met in Canada.

The public relations company was still privately paid, which gave an early clue that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to separate from the family.

“What’s most interesting is that Meghan feels that while the [Sussex Royal] charity will be a global company, she sees Hollywood and American business circles as the key to fundraising,” a source told reporter Erin. Vanderhoof.

“Meghan feels that focusing on fundraising in America will bring her tens of millions of dollars quickly. Even in his younger years in Hollywood, he wanted to work to create an international charity that would change lives.

“Now that she has the platform and profile to be a member of British royalty, she can really build this plan,” the journalist said.