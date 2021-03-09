Meghan Markle warns Queen Elizabeth’s family: I’m ready

That actress, Meghan Markle, who became part of the British Family after marrying Prince Harry, is now the greatest nightmare of Queen Elizabeth and her family. Markle issues a clear warning to the Windsors: “I’m ready to talk.”

Right now Queen Elizabeth and her members will find themselves more than nervous going through the wave of attacks that result from the encounter between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Oprah Winfrey.

In some of the advances that have been published, the same“former television actress” would mention that it was “liberating to be able to speak”.

Meghan Markle, originally known as the“Suits interpreter,” arrived at Buckingham Palace and became one of its members, years later, in 2020 she and Harry gave up the royalty altogether, starring in the so-called “Megxit”.

It is this March 07, when Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wife, is willing to reveal everything that lived and what led her to resign from everything that involved belonging to that institution.

“IT’S DIFFERENT FROM WHAT PEOPLE IMAGINE”

A large part of what Meghan Markle has said points out that after living a totally independent life and entering a structure(royalty)completely different from what everyone imagines, it is “liberating to be able to have the right and privilege to say: “Yes, I am ready to speak.”

Meghan’s alleged statements have led to an increasingly heated discussion with the royal family.

This Sunday, March 07, Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the Dukes will be released, a deep conversation where mainly the“Duchess of Sussex”will reveal everything she lived as a member of the British monarchy and which seems to be a long way from the fairy tale everyone imagines.

Right now, the American lets us know how fortunate she is to have the reins of their lives in her hands, the opposite of what happened during her duties as “senior members.”

We have the ability to make our own decisions in a way that I couldn’t have said ‘Yes’ before. That wasn’t my choice,” she added.

After some details will circulate in recent days about the interview that the youngest son of the d! funta Diana of Wales and her wife would argue with the television tycoon, Oprah Winfrey, also a close friend of the couple, the royals began to defend themselves against a series of arguments.

Buckingham Palace later indicated that it investigated alleged claims that Meghan “had intimidated the staff of the royal house during her stay in the UK.”

MEGHAN DEFENDS HERSELF AGAINST ACCUSATIONS

In past days Buckingham Palace collaborators would also have revealed that they received “ill-treatment” by the then Duchess and that Prince Harry would have interceded for this to come to her grandmother’s ears.

It was the former workers of the “ex-royal” who filed a complaint while the couple was still part of the crown, basically, alleged information she passed on that two people pointed out feeling “humiliated” and “manipulated” by the”spouse” of the sixth heir to the throne, Prince Harry.

Faced with this, Rachel Meghan Markle,39, has defended herself by referring to the view that “signals are part of a strategy to smear her.”

Among the so-called “farce” that Archie’s now“mother” has noted also noted that at a state dinner in Fiji, she rated a pair of earrings, which were a gift from Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, who was accused of approving the attack on a Jamal Khashoggi journalist.

Meghan, in the eyes of the British Royal Family, became an expert in bypassing protocol rules and this is one of those who would completely fail as royal members should not accept gifts from other public figures or from ordinary people.