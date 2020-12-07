Meghan Markle was about to date singer before Harry

Matt Cardle recounts that it was an option of the now duchess in 2015, but fate had another way.

Intense media scrutiny was one of the reasons behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to step down from their royal roles.

But the couple remains the center of attention when it comes to British newspapers and tabloids.

A tabloid has revealed that a British singer was about to date Meghan Markle before her marriage to the Duke of Sussex.

Matt Cardle, while speaking to The Sun, claimed that he exchanged messages with the former actress in 2015 after the future Duchess followed him on social media.

Speaking of the conversation, he said: “It was a very strange situation, very strange.” And I really don’t know how it happened. “Life has a direction and I was not on that path, but it is incredible to remember it.”

Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in May 2018 after dating the former actress for a couple of years.

Their wedding took place on May 19 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.