Meghan Markle was an “unappreciated gift” to the Royal Family

The actress brought “a lot of charisma” to royalty, but was never given due credit.

Meghan Markle may have wreaked havoc after the departure of the Royal Family, but the former actress was actually “a saving gift” to the British royal family, even though the members did not appreciate her.

This was claimed by royal author Sean Smith, who said that the Duchess of Sussex brought with her a lot of charisma for the British royal family, but was never given due credit.

The Meghan Misundersknown writer said during an interview with the Daily Star that Meghan was not a “boring person” as she brought with her “a great deal of charisma.”

He went on to reveal that his “gift” was largely unappreciated by royalty and his “different life experience” brought something “now missing” in the monarchy.

Smith stated: “Meghan would be great in politics, I think the speeches she gives are very inspiring and I think she is a great speaker.

“She is also very eloquent and it is a gift that came to the Royal Family, a gift that was not well appreciated.”

“Meghan Markle is not a boring person, she has great charisma that is now sadly lacking in the Royal Family. For example, Meghan’s hug was fantastic, of course, you couldn’t have that now because of Covid, but the empathy she brought to certain situations, for example, the school in Dagenham, was just great.

“I don’t want to criticize the members of the Royal Family, Prince William, Kate, and other members as well, but Meghan has a different life experience than theirs. Meghan brought something that I think they are missing now, “he added.

