Meghan Markle wasn’t ready to join the royal family!

For Chloe Savage, who worked with Meghan Markle, the Duchess would not have been well enough briefed on her role in the royal family!

In the past, Chloé Savage has also been involved in the creation of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress. Little surprised by the Megxit, the seamstress assured that the Duchess would have had a totally distorted idea of her role within the royal family.

On May 19, 2018, Meghan Markle and Harry said “yes” to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. On that day, millions of viewers watched the event!

This wedding long-awaited by the English has been the delight of the press for several weeks. But this idyllic atmosphere quickly turned into a nightmare.

Corridor noises from Buckingham Palace began to make the headlines of the tabloid press. Many tabloids have accused Meghan Markle of having privately accompanied a “diva”. And that’s not all!

She has also been accused of being an “upstart” and sowing of havoc within the Firm. To make matters worse, public opinion has often criticized the former star of the series Suits for wanting to eclipse the discreet Kate and multiply unnecessary expenses.

Unsurprisingly, the Sussex finally cracked! Last year, Archie’s parents surprised the world by formalizing their desire for independence on the Web. And last March, the famous Megxit was finally acted.

Chloe Savage(Editor’s note: who helped make Meghan Markle’s wedding dress)shared her feelings about it for “Insider”. And the seamstress was not at all surprised by all this media fiasco.

MEGHAN MARKLE HAD A SKEWED IDEA OF HER ROLE IN THE ROYAL FAMILY!

According to Chloe Savage, Meghan Markle was not prepared enough to handle the pressure of the royal family. Moreover, she would have had a totally distorted view of what she could bring to the Windsor clan.

“I think she misjudged the role,” the brilliant seamstress said. But also: “The royal family has broken people. Kate had a lot of time to get used to it(…). They gave her time.”

“While Meghan kind of dived head first,” she said. Indeed, Prince Geroge’s parents took eight years to get married.

While the Sussex waited only a year before formalizing their engagement. This short period of time would not have allowed Meghan Markle to incorporate all the “codes and regulations” to be followed when you are one of the active members of the Firm.

“She could have cared for an exceptional role. But I think she found it all very difficult,” Chloe Savage said of Archie’s mom.

Away from the Windsors, the Sussex now seem to be fully fulfilled in Montecito. And they don’t seem to regret their life of yesteryear. We understand them!