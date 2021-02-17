Meghan Markle: what names have already been missed for their baby?

Meghan Markle is expecting a happy event. And to this day, everyone wonders what name the Duchess will give to her future baby!

That’s the news of the moment. Yes, Meghan Markle is pregnant again! Right now, media and bookmakers are all trying to guess her baby’s next name.

Pink notebook for the Sussex couple! On February 14, Meghan Markle and Harry announced in a statement that they would expand their family with the arrival of a new baby.

“We can confirm that Archie will be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to be waiting for their second child,” the couple’s spokesperson said.

Internet users were able to admire the Duchess’s baby bump thanks to a photo that Sussex agreed to share on the Web. In the photo in question, Archie’s parents seem happier than ever.

In any case, their happiness delighted their fans. For several months, the Sussex have been living completely in a recluse in their pretty villa in Montecito.

Attacked from all sides, Meghan Markle and Harry are now trying to preserve their privacy. Last year, they moved the world by sharing the fact that the Duchess had miscarried.

“I felt a big cramp. I dropped slowly on the ground, Archie in my arms (…) she told the New York Times. But also: “I knew, while having my first child in my arms, that I was losing the second.”

MEGHAN MARKLE: PUNTERS BET ON HER FUTURE BABY’S FIRST NAME!

Meghan Markle and Harry are expected to welcome their second child in 2021. At the moment, no one knows the kind of baby to come.

But be aware that bookmakers are in the starting blocks. All bets have already been made!

To this day, many believe that Meghan Markle and Harry will give their second child a rather original name. Last I heard, punters bet on “Alfie” if the Duchess is expecting a boy, and “Alexandra” if she’s a little girl.

On social media, the Twitters are convinced that the Sussex could pay tribute to their forefathers by using, for example, the first names of Prince Harry’s grandparents. Like“Elizabeth” and “Philip” as the Daily Mail points out.

In any case for this new pregnancy, Meghan Markle will certainly be very discreet. As a reminder, the Duchess had experienced very badly the fact of being constantly in the spotlight when she was pregnant with Archie.

“Any woman, when she is pregnant, is vulnerable. It’s a big challenge (…) Prince George’s aunt for “ITV” in 2019. “Especially when you’re a woman, that’s a lot. And add to that the fact of being a young mother and a bride (…) ».

He concluded: “Few people ask me if I’m okay. It’s something real that’s behind the scenes.” Hoping that she lives this time, her pregnancy in peace!