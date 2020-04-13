Meghan Markle why dream-it looks like Angelina Jolie ?

Since its installation in Los Angeles, Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, dream to look like Angelina Jolie and wants to approach it.

Now that Meghan Markle lives in Los Angeles, the wife of Prince Harry wants to get closer to the actress Angelina Jolie. Her dream is to be like him ! MCE tells you more.

Yes, the stars also would like to be like their idols ! As Millie Bobby Brown ! In full live with Miley Cyrus on Instagram, it reveals a big secret ! She keeps it since child !

In effect, the actress star of the series Stranger Things, admits to his obsession for the sweetheart Cody Simpson. At the time, the girl will not miss any episode of the sitcom Hannah Montana.

In short, Millie Bobby Brown wants to be like Hannah Montana ! Moreover, the teenager was a revelation. She wants the same job that it !

But this last is not the only actress to have the desire to look like another ! In fact, Meghan Markle admires more than all of the actress Angelina Jolie, the former wife of Brad Pitt.

Meghan Markle dream of Angelina Jolie

According to the newspaper Mirror, Meghan Markle has a lot of projects in mind ! In effect, the mom of the little Archie would like to continue to work for documentaries. As much as possible !

But in reality, Meghan Markle begins already ! In fact, it is the voice-over of the documentary film ” Elephant “. Moreover, his fans can watch it on the new platform Disney+ since 3 April.

So, the young woman dreams to continue on this path ! Moreover, the pretty brunette is inspired by the career of Angelina Jolie. She also loves documentaries !

Then, a source reports to the Mirror that” Meghan wants to look like Angie for many years (…) just as she was so impressed by the princess Diana. “

But that’s not all ! If Meghan Markle admire as much as Angelina Jolie, this is not for only one reason ! It loves all his fights, and his family life. Yes, she has six children !

