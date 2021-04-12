Meghan Markle: Why won’t she be at Philip’s funeral?

It’s decided, Meghan Markle won’t be coming to Philip’s funeral. Harry will be alone at St. George’s Chapel on April 17th!

It’s official, Prince Harry will go alone to St. George’s Chapel to pay tribute to Prince Philip. Meghan Markle has decided not to leave the United States. But what is the reason for this refusal?

THE GRIEVING ROYAL FAMILY

On Friday, April 9, the Queen announced terrible news: “It is with deep sadness that Her Majesty the Queen announced the death of her beloved husband. His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. The royal family joins people around the world in mourning his loss. »

Hours after that statement, the world paid tribute to Prince Philip. Meghan Markle and Harry also wrote a very simple message on their official Archewell website: “In memory of His Royal Highness… The Duke of Edinburgh. Thank you for your service. We will miss you very much”

The funeral of Prince Philip will take place on Saturday, April 17 at St. George’s Chapel. That’s what Buckingham Palace said in a press release.

Meghan Markle’s husband will be among the members of the royal family attending the funeral. A representative of royalty then attested: “I can confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend his grandfather’s funeral.”

“It will follow COVID-19 protocols for destination travel. And from the UK. As well as during his stay in the country. It must be said that Prince Harry has always been very attached to his grandfather. So he wanted to pay him a final tribute on the spot.

MEGHAN MARKLE: THE REASON FOR HER ABSENCE

But if Archie’s dad plans to be present at his grandfather’s funeral, his wife Meghan Markle will not be by his side in Britain.

But she has a good reason! His doctors advised him not to travel, because of the Covid-19 crisis and the travel time. As a result, she did not receive medical authorization to travel.

It would therefore make more sense for the young mother to stay in the United States. His representative confirmed the news to our colleagues at HollywoodLife.

“The Duchess has therefore made every effort to travel alongside the Duke. But she did not receive medical authorization from her doctor. »

One thing is for sure, Meghan Markle will not have to face the palpable tension with her beautiful family. Indeed, since she revealed some surprising things during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, she has turned a lot of money. One can imagine that his presence could have aroused anger among some…

Prince Harry will therefore go alone to gather one last time at the grave of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband.