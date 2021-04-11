Meghan Markle won’t be at Prince Philip’s funeral with Harry!

It’s official, Meghan Markle won’t be attending Prince Philip’s funeral with Harry.

A coup de théâtre within the Royal Family. If Harry goes to Prince Philip’s funeral, his wife, Meghan Markle, won’t become.

MEGHAN MARKLE ABSENT AT PRINCE PHILIP’S FUNERAL

Prince Philip’s funeral will be held on Saturday, April 17. Buckingham Palace said it was black and white in a press release.

They state in the letter that Harry will therefore be present to bid farewell to his late grandfather. If Lady Di’s son will be present, his wife, will not be in Britain with him.

Meghan Markle, who lives in California with her husband, is pregnant with her second child. His doctors advised him not to travel.

With the Covid-19 crisis and travel time, it makes more sense for the pretty brunette to stay in the United States. A wise decision.

After leaving her duties as Duchess, Meghan Markle avoids an affront to the entire Royal Family. Harry will therefore go alone to gather one last time at the grave of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband.

Since the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7, Meghan Markle seems resigned to not wanting to tell her in-laws again. It must be said that she gave uplifting details.

MEGHAN NO LONGER WISHES TO BE AFFILIATED WITH THE ROYAL FAMILY

In the interview she gave with her husband, Meghan Markle detailed her suicidal thoughts. She revealed that the Royal Family had refused to let her be able to consult for psychological assistance.

And so these are not the only stormy statements made by the actress of Suits. Indeed, we were also able to learn that the couple suffered from racism.

A family member reportedly questioned the skin color of their unborn child. While Meghan did not wish to give a name, she stressed that it was neither the Queen nor her late husband.

For his part, Prince Harry also said he was “disappointed by his father’s lack of support.” Prince Charles did not deign to give his son news for several months.

Harry also confessed that the relationship with his older brother, William, was therefore not in good shape either. And the same goes for Kate Middleton.

On Friday, March 9, Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute to Prince Philip. “In memory of His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021,” reads the website of Archewell, the charity and audiovisual production founded by the couple.