Meghan Markle won’t be celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s birthday?

There is every reason to believe that Meghan Markle will not be present for the Queen’s festivities! The Duchess will be away for her birthday.

This year, the Sussex will not be among the guests of honor. Indeed, Meghan Markle and Harry could miss out on the Queen’s birthday. Elizabeth II will celebrate her 95th birthday without them next April.

Well, Meghan Markle and Harry seemed to be waiting from all over the UK. On the face of it, things are going to be a long time coming for the couple.

If Prince Harry were to return to the UK for Philip’s 100th birthday and for the memorial to his mother, the Duchess will stay in California. This, alongside his son Archie.

So the queen won’t see little Archie anytime soon, it looks like. Between the Covid-19 and the various engagements of the former star of the small screen, there is nothing surprising in itself.

As things stand, the Duchess of Sussex will not pack up and will remain in her villa. Never mind… It is the queen who risks expressing her disappointment, after all!

If nothing is set in stone, specialist Omid Scobie believes the restrictions will prevent Meghan Markle and Harry from crossing the ocean. So they’ll both stay home no matter what.

MEGHAN MARKLE DOESN’T SULK AT THE QUEEN CONTRARY TO WHAT WE THINK

For many, the absence of Meghan Markle at the Queen’s 95th birthday seems to be an offense to royalty. Although according to Scobie, an expert in crowned heads, this is not the case, far from it.

“It is not Meghan’s intention to snub the royal family,” he said, as quoted by Observer. “If there wasn’t a Covid factor, she would surely have been there.”

Thus, it is not an offense made to the clan but rather an unforeseen due to the health crisis. Prevention is better than cure, as they say.

However, it is not impossible that Archie’s mother sends Elizabeth II a gift to mark the occasion. Like a nice bouquet of flowers as she likes to receive.

Especially since Meghan Markle won’t be at her best. Earlier, she had already hit the mark by offering lavish gifts to her rival, Kate Middleton.

So she and her husband offered her a greeting card full of good intentions, but that’s not all. To break the ice, she would have offered him a leather notebook!

It remains to be seen whether this gift will be enough to reconcile the two enemy duchesses. In any case, Queen Elizabeth II will have to celebrate her birthday without the “thugs of royalty.”

Again, nothing is frozen, and the couple may finally be able to cross the Atlantic to celebrate the birthday of the monarch and Harry’s grandmother. Another case to follow closely…