Meghan Markle’s father makes documentary film about his daughter

Meghan Markle and her father’s relationship appears to be getting worse over time, but according to the most recent information, the Duchess of Sussex’s father, Thomas Markle, is looking to make a documentary about his daughter’s life before she married. Prince Harry.

The film will reportedly talk about the former actress’ days before royalty before she had a fight with her father and family.

It is also said to feature never-before-seen images of the Duchess alongside rare photographs of father and daughter.

Mirror Online reported that the documentary will focus on Thomas Markle’s time in Hollywood as an Emmy award-winning lighting director, and his life with Meghan from her childhood to her acting career.

The report claims that Meghan’s father works as a cinematographer on the documentary, and is aiming to release it later this year.