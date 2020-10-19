Meghan Markle’s old friend calls her a “ruthless social climber”

Television host Piers Morgan says Meghan will stop at nothing in her ambition, and that “the sky” is her limit.

A television host and longtime friend of Meghan Markle has called the Duchess of Sussex an “ambitious woman” and a “ruthless social climber” in a recent interview with a news website.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Piers Morgan Morgan, who had a brief friendship with the former actress, opined that Meghan is the driving force behind her husband, Prince Harry.

The popular host of a British TV show went on to state that Meghan Markle wants to become a bigger megastar.

“That has always been his plan, I’m sure of it. When he was still friends with her, he was quite open about his ambition, “Morgan said according to the publication.

He added: “The way she treats her friends and family is quite indicative of a ruthless social climber who will stop at nothing to get where she wants to go, and I’m sure she thinks the sky is her limit.

He added: “She got her Prince, and she managed to take him away from her family.”