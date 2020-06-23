Melania and Donald Trump : his marriage contract renegotiated by the First lady

It has been said unhappy marriage and abused by her husband. A portrait that would be in reality not all of the faithful to Melania Trump, whose features are more consistent with those of a formidable business woman as to that of the victim. For the purposes of his book The Art of Business : The untold Story of Melania Trumpthe journalist Mary Jordan is the personality ambiguous of the First Lady. In the columns of the Washington Postshe described how this woman, master in the art of negotiationhas Donald Trump in the revision of their contract of marriage.

A real tour de force for Melania Trump would not have hesitated to blackmail the president of the united states. After the revelations about the infidelities of her husband during the presidential campaign, the First lady had in a first time refused to move to the White House. The pretext of not wanting to change his son Barron of the school in the course of the year, it would be in reality the pressure on Donald Trump’s “to change the financial arrangement“provided that in cases of divorce.

EXPRESS SYNDICATION / BESTIMAGE

A case carried out efficiently

When they met in 1998Donald Trump has already had two divorces. Concerned for his fortune, he then quickly rose to its terms. He will accept to marry him if, and only if, you sign a marriage contract. A clause that Melania, then agree… at least for a time.

Become the First lady, she knows that she can now most of the billionaire, particularly in regards to her son, Barron. Anxious that their child will be rejected from the family business in the event of a divorce, Melania made a promise to the president-in-black-and-white and that it would be treated as an equal, with its three seniors. A request that the president, in order to relieve tension, it will eventually access it.

Photo credits : Backgrid, united states / Bestimage