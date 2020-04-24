Melania and Donald Trump : the amazing wish of their son Barron at his arrival at the White House

The hardness of the containment affects even the White House, the United States. The Face of the crisis of the Covid-19, Donald Trump has decided to isolate himself with his family, after again testing for the coronavirus. The u.s. president has invited his staff to do tele-work, and only stay with him a few people to help him govern the country from the white house. In his latest book, Team of Five, including an exclusive excerpt has been published by Vanity Fair, the reporter Kate Andersen Brower is back on the habits of Donald Trump, including with his employees, in his official residence.

Among the people who have rubbed shoulders with Donald Trump, we find Brian Rock, the engineer-in-chief of the White House from 1988 to 2017. The latter revealed a funny anecdote about Barron Trump, the son of the president of the United States. At the age of 11 years old at the investiture of his father, he wanted to see how things work behind the scenes. Thus, he asked to visit the room where are stored the air conditioners that cool the huge house during the hot summers of Washington. A special request for a boy of his age.

“He is not very happy,”

While Barron has celebrated its 14 years old the 20 march last, the containment is a difficult trial, as revealed by his father during a press conference on April 4. Worried because of the outbreak of the Covid-19, there is “not as happy as it could be”. Then it is no longer going to school, the son of Melania Trump has little interaction with other teens. Most importantly, he can no longer practice his favourite activities. “We would like to do sport, Barron”continued Donald Trump. His son, a great lover of football, is a “good athlete”forced now to spend most of his time in his room. A situation that is not going to change anytime soon !

