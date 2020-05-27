Melania and Donald Trump : this domestic scene about the coronavirus

If it is used to wipe off criticism from its many detractors, Donald Trump has never been pointed out that since the beginning of the pandemic coronavirus. In his management of the crisis, while it multiplies the skids and seems totally overwhelmed by the turn of events, he who has put many long weeks to take seriously the epidemic. According to the american version of Vanity Fair, Melania Trump, intractable on the compliance of sanitary measures at the White House, had not hesitated to reset the clock to the time in private last February during an official trip to India, calling to her husband to finally take seriously the spread of the virus.

Advice that Donald Trump has swept of a reverse of hand, convinced at that time that the coronavirus is only a simple “seasonal influenza“. “He has completely ignored his remarks, “said a source at us magazine, who also reports that the First lady would be enough that her husband “doesn’t hear that what they want to hear and surrounds himself with people who always go in his direction“. While more than 100,000 people who have died of the coronavirus in the United States, looks towards Donald Trump, whose very slow awareness of the seriousness of the events has been very costly to the country. Yet little inclined to publicly criticize the actions of his successor, Barack Obama was recently taken out of its reserve, charging heavily for the american president for his handling calamitous crisis.

Blunder upon blunder…

In a few weeks, Donald Trump has succeeded in alienating millions of Americans weary of his faux-pas and, despite the subtle attempts of Melania Trump to extinguish the fire, triggered by her husband. When it does not disturb the scientific community by giving vent to his taking personal hydroxycholoroquine, Donald Trump seems to take a malicious pleasure in annoying the opinion, including refusing to wear a mask to “do not give this satisfaction to the journalists“, as he recently declared during a visit to a factory. A behavior that, at the dawn of the next presidential election, should not render service to the american president…

