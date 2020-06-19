Melania and Donald Trump : this is the night where the First lady has disappeared

Mary Jordan, a reporter from the Washington Postdecided to write a book about Melania Trump and speaks to us of the wonderful moments of the life that now is, the wife of the president of the united States. In The Art of Business: The untold Story of Melania Trumplife can be complicated Melania is portrayed, as on that night when she disappeared due to the actions of her husband. The journalist recalls a night where undermined by the revelations about Donald Trump, Melania is the part…

While the presidential campaign is in full swing in the united States, Melania Trump is the face of the reality : her husband has had extramarital affairs with two women, Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels. It is in the press that the First lady has found out the details of these stories, in the summer of 2006, which was a big shock. These two women have claimed to have had stories with Donald Trump at a golf tournament in the state of Nevada.

At this time, Melania Trump, had given birth to her son Barron, and while she was enjoying her new happiness. The discovery of ten years after which he had been too far in this tournament, Melania Trump has abandoned the marital home during the night and took refuge in a hotel, not supporting to see many testimonials in the press. The journalist also claims that this same summer, at a party organised at the PlayBoy mansion of Hugh Hefner, who is at war with her step-daughter Ivanka has attended several times in scenes where Donald Trump dragging heavily invited.

