Melania and Ivanka Trump : revelations about the latent conflict between the mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law

Regularly, the tensions between Melania Trump and the daughter of her husband, Ivanka Trump, a whisper in the press. An anecdote, related in the book The Art of Business : The untold Story of Melania Trump, perfectly illustrates the conflict between the two women.

Melania Trump seems at times isolated, and you must fight multiple battles at the same time. When you publish a message on your social networks, the game is quasi-automatic. When her husband, Donald Trump tries to make the hug in public, she dodge regularly. In daily life, she must also deal with the daughter of her husband, Ivanka Trump. Between Melania and she, the reports are of ice. Mary Jordan, a reporter from the Washington Posthe has written a book on the previous model, The Art of Business : The untold Story of Melania Trump. Many times, the author analyzes the complex relationship between the mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law. In this book, we learned that Ivanka Trump has found a nickname for First Lady : “The portrait”in reference to the few taken of the word of Melania.

Conflict that lasts

Always in The Art of Business : The untold Story of Melania Trumpanother passage, relayed by Galaillustrated how Melania Trump and Ivanka have to carry. The two women involved in a war that seems to childish things : “When Melania Trump was asked to clean your apartment, the daughter of Donald Trump demanded the same thing at the same time”it is Gala. A chamaillerie more that do not and will not shut down the tensions within the White House and confirms thatbetween the first lady and the president’s daughter, the relationship is far from being fluid for a long time. To better understand this, we must go back to the presidential elections : once elected, Donald Trump moved into the White House. His daughter, Ivanka, decides at short notice to follow him to Washington, while Melania Trump decides, at least for a time, to stay with his son Barron in New York. From this moment, Ivanka take advantage of the absence of the First Lady to settle as first counselor to his father, while at times the fund Melania Trump. Since then, the latent conflict is well installed.