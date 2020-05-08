Melania in anger after the mention of his son in Congress

(Washington) “You should be ashamed!” : the first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, is out of his usual reserve, to attack a university, who had mentioned his son Barron at a hearing in Congress.

Agence France-Presse

Interviewed in the framework of the procedure of impeachment initiated against Donald Trump, Pamela Karlan, a law professor at Stanford University, stressed on Wednesday that the u.s. Constitution did not give the president the absolute power of a king.

AP Pamela Karlan

“Donald Trump can call his son Barron but could not make a baron”, she joked to illustrate his point.

Barron Trump, 13, is the third son of Donald Trump and the only child of Melania, who immediately gave him a free rein to his wrath.

“A minor child deserves the respect of his private life and should be kept away from politics in general,” she wrote in a message on Twitter that her husband was quick to retweet.

“Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your bows policies, obviously partisan, and use of a child for it,” said the former model who, unlike her husband, is content with ordinary messages, consensus on the social network.

At the Congress, the elected republicans have also taken part in the university. “The attack on Barron Trump, a minor, does not give credibility to your arguments but gives you the air villain”, he has launched the elected representative Matt Gaetz, after being questioned about his donations to democratic candidates.

A few moments later, it apologized for having referred to the president’s son. “I was wrong. I would like the president apologizes for the things he has made and which are bad, but I regret that I have held these words”, she said apologetically.

Mme Karlan, as well as two other experts in constitutional rights invited to testify by elected democrats, believed that the investigation of impeachment against Donald Trump was justified. For it, the president was guilty of an “abuse of power” by asking the Ukraine to investigate one of his potential rivals for the presidential election of 2020.

The president denies having exerted pressure on Kiev, and says she is the victim of a conspiracy policy.