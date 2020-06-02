Melania Trump : a look that does not comply with social distancing?

We knew that they do not share the same bedroom at the White House. We discover thatthey do not share the same opinion on the sanitary measures to be adopted in full pandemic Covid 19. In spite of the contamination of one of its jacks, and the spokesperson of the vice-chairman Mike Pence, Donald Trumppassing in Pennsylvania this may, 14, has assured that the new coronavirus was nothing other than “the biggest scam” and the worst “hoax policy” the history of the United Statesas reported by our colleagues from RTL. An output confusing after his call for injections of a disinfectant or even his refusal to wear a mask by coquetry. Conversely, his wife Melania Trumpshe has already displayed, hidden, lives barricaded at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for several weeks, and has just remember that she is watching the strict gestures barriers in the presidencial. A recent involvement on the side of her husband, he was also given cold sweats. Still, her look always flawless, after several weeks of confinement, raised a few questions.

Mid-April, this is the american edition of the Vanity Fair that was astonished to his perfect manicure. Varnish semi-permanent? False nails resin ? Kick of lime controlled or provided by a small hand? His blow-dry, soft, its scanning amber, and his countenance tanned according to the art of contouring have been also noticed. Without the First Lady, who has never been so active on social networks and via videoconferences, went down to comment on her beauty routine.

The First Lady usually use the services of a hairdresser in new york and a make-up artist appointed

If several of his posted videos on his Twitter account could have been recorded in the course of a single day, according to experts, his recent appearances do not betray no letting go, the obsession of many First ladies to begin by Brigitte Macron. Melania Trump does it a brigade of shock waving brushes and hair brushes in the “Glam Room” of the First Ladies that she made renovations to the White House upon his arrival? Mordechai Alvow, hairdresser new york-it was once a month in New York before the containment american, he was secretly sent up to the White House? Ditto for the make-up artist Nicole Bryl, to which the young fifty-year-old has to his complexion glowy?

In an article published by the Washington Post at the end of April, the mystery would have been dispelled. According To Paolo Zampolli, close long-standing of the couple Trump, no offence to the social distancing also advocated in the United States, these past few weeks. “It has been a model very sought for several yearsrecalled the founder of the agency, ID Models. The models are very quick to learn to put on makeup because it is necessary to change makeup up to four times per day. I don’t think I’m mistaken in saying that she knows about cosmetics or that she knows how to take care of her hair and all that kind of stuff.” Of which act.

Soon the mild sun of Florida away from controversies ?

Naturally discreet, the First Lady could escape the prying eyes and the inquisition in the coming weeks. Donald Trump has just announced the partial reopening of their resort Mar-a-Lago, in Florida. If the president usually do not spend after the month of may, preferring the golf club Bedminster in New Jersey, Melania, she loves to find refuge there, with their son, Barron, de-schooled for several weeks. In this enclave for the wealthy, no risk of digging wrinkles of annoyance, that’s for sure…

