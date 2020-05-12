Melania Trump angry : his son, Barron laughed, she pulls out the claws

The apparitions of Barron, the only son of Melania and Donald Trump, are rare. The teenager leads a quiet existence far from the cameras. A 13-year old, who had already surpassed his father by the waist, is overprotected by his mom who didn’t hesitate to pull out the claws when the young man is attacked. Visibly shy, his behaviour has led some observers thought he was autistic. Rumors that the first lady has always denied.

While Donald Trump is in turmoil with the impeachment proceedings currently underway against him, his son has been the target of a new attack. At a hearing in Congress, a law professor from the University of Stanford has made a word play with the name of the son of the presidential couple : “Donald Trump may call his son Barron but could not make a baron“has she said. A joke intended to remind the president that he was not a king but who has been very poorly received by Melania Trump.

The first lady was immediately posted on his Twitter account a message to the university : “A minor child deserves the respect of his private life and should be kept away from politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your bows policies, obviously partisan, and use of a child for it.“A tweet that her husband was immediately shared, but which has prompted reactions rather mixed. While some have argued Melania Trump, many people have accused of being as corrupt and dishonest as her husband.

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased audience pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019

