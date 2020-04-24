Melania Trump, confined, is worried about another “First Lady” : this call benevolent

Thursday, April 2, since his confinement, Melania Trump has taken his phone to speak with his counterpart, canadian, the wife of the canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau. Sophie Gregory had been diagnosed positive Covid-19 march 12, and although not presenting that “mild symptoms”she had been put in solitary confinement. “I told him of my best wishes of good health, after curing of the #COVID19 and my gratitude for the special relationship between our two countries as we face the pandemic” wrote Melania Trump on his Twitter account. A mark of solidarity for women that has much more weight than we know u.s. First lady feared in recent weeks to be also be affected by the coronavirus.

At the beginning of march, she had canceled a fund-raiser for the campaign of her husband in California. The observers had believed to see the sign of a problem. The ten days that followed, the woman Donald Trump has disappeared of the radar, before that his office does not communicate about its state of healthafter the application of a test which turned out negative. This Thursday, always, but this time by an official press release from the White House, Melania Trump has “reminded of the importance of economic links” between The United States and Canada, the two countries, noting that the restriction recent on crossing the border “does that movement is non-essential.” They have also pointed out “the huge multilateral effort of repatriation” deployed, “in order to bring home the Americans and Canadians, isolated on cruise ships and elsewhere in the world”concludes the official message.

Just spoke w/ Mrs. Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau of #Canada. I expressed well wishes for her good health, following her recovery from #COVID19, & my gratitude for the special relationship between our two countries as we address the challenges related to the pandemic. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 2, 2020

