Melania Trump cruel with the 1st wives of Donald Trump, she is very happy with it !

The art of foreclose his rival. Before falling under the spell of the top of slovenia and ask for your party, Donald Trump had already been married to two women before Melania. Ivana Zelnickova, a former champion ski in czechoslovakia and the model, mother of his first three children : Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric. And then, in a second marriage, the actress Marla Maples, who gave him a daughter named Tiffany. Two marriages, two divorces and a new union was held in 2005 at a church in Palm Beach, Florida, with the current First lady.

At the time the rumour spread that the two ex-wives have been invited to the wedding… the information that Melania Trump was quickly cut down during an interview with our colleagues from the Tatler magazine, in 2005. “Who was going to invite ex-wives to his wedding ? This is not appropriate” that ruled in a serious voice. And, then, adding with sincerity : I made the invitations (…) That we have never been invited”. Evidence that the relationship between Ivana and Melania have never been so frankly cordial. And this little phrase pronounced at the time by the current first lady is not expected to fix things.”I do not have contact with their ex-wives (…) it is our turn today. I know who I am, I have my own life and I hope that they also have their own life. It is the past”. Travel, therefore, there is nothing to see. The who also gave a son to Donald Trump name Barron has the intention to reign alone in the heart of the president of the united States.

The inevitable

Find this article at the GALA“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article at the GALA

Ivanka Trump : your advertising for the bean you are talking about

The suicide of the son of Lisa Marie Presley : why his girlfriend feared the wrath of the family

PHOTO – Gad Elmaleh shares a rare photo with Rafael, the fruit of his love with Charlotte Casiraghi

Johnny Depp and Amber heard : a house sacked and the sordid details revealed

Christophe Castaner controlled by the police : their reaction is funny

“data-reactid=”23″>Ivanka Trump : your advertising for the bean you are talking about

The suicide of the son of Lisa Marie Presley : why his girlfriend feared the wrath of the family

PHOTO – Gad Elmaleh shares a rare photo with Rafael, the fruit of his love with Charlotte Casiraghi

Johnny Depp and Amber heard : a house sacked and the sordid details revealed

Christophe Castaner controlled by the police : their reaction is funny